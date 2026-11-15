Possible abduction triggered events leading up to police shooting on Belt Parkway, NYPD says

The NYPD continues to investigate Saturday night's deadly police shooting on the Belt Parkway.

The chaos started when 911 operators got a call about a possible abduction.

Police have identified the man shot and killed as as Omatoyo Neverson, 26, of Brooklyn.

Part of the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn was shut down on Nov. 14, 2026, due to an officer-involved shooting, police say. CBS News New York

A white van and a woman screaming are what police say got the attention of a couple in a Coney Island neighborhood near West 22 Street and Surf Avenue.

"The male caller said that he saw a white van and further stated, 'There's a girl kicking and screaming in there.' The female caller stated that she heard the girl saying, 'Let me go,' multiple times," NYPD Assistant Chief Charles Minch said.

While on the phone with 911, the couple allegedly noticed officers nearby and alerted them, but when officers approached the vehicle, they say the man behind the wheel took off.

Officers caught up with the van in traffic on the Belt Parkway near Exit 8 and ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle, but they say he did not comply.

"The officers then broke the front passenger-side window. The driver began to drive forwards and backwards, ramming both police and occupied civilian vehicles indiscriminately on the Belt Parkway," Minch said.

According to the NYPD, officers pepper sprayed and Tased the driver, but he allegedly did not stop.

"Officers then discharged their firearms and struck the driver. The officers removed the driver from the vehicle and immediately called for an ambulance and performed CPR," Minch said.

CBS News New York was told the victim was the same woman who had been in the white van.

"The female is an adult and was not injured," Minch said. "She has confirmed that she was in the van and was screaming and exited the vehicle before the police officers first arrived. At this point, we believe that the screaming was in relation to a domestic dispute. The driver of the vehicle was warned for an unlawful imprisonment last month and also a domestic assault earlier this month."

The incident was caught on police body-worn cameras but footage has not yet been released.