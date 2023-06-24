1 dead, 1 hospitalized in crash on Belt Parkway in Queens

NEW YORK -- One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash on the Belt Parkway early Saturday.

We're told the driver of a Dodge Challenger hit the rear of a Mazda CX-5, then lost control and slammed into a pole.

It happened at around 4 a.m. on the westbound side of the parkway near Springfield Boulevard.

A 29-year-old woman in the Challenger was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said a 32-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of the Mazda remained at the scene and was not hurt.

Officials did not release the names of the people involved.