1 dead, 1 hospitalized in crash on Belt Parkway in Queens
NEW YORK -- One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash on the Belt Parkway early Saturday.
We're told the driver of a Dodge Challenger hit the rear of a Mazda CX-5, then lost control and slammed into a pole.
It happened at around 4 a.m. on the westbound side of the parkway near Springfield Boulevard.
A 29-year-old woman in the Challenger was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police said a 32-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of the Mazda remained at the scene and was not hurt.
Officials did not release the names of the people involved.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.