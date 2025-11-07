A behind-the-scenes look at Belmont Park's major renovations

The Belmont Park racetrack opened on Long Island in 1905, and is home to the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Now, the iconic sports venue is undergoing a major renovation that's bringing 3,700 jobs to the region, and CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the progress.

Renovating Belmont Park is the "chance of a lifetime" for a Long Island native

The park made history when it opened with its impressive first grandstand. In 1968, it was replaced by a new massive structure.

That grandstand was demolished more than a year ago. Now, rounding the backstretch, a new five-story grandstand is completely framed out. Its footprint is only a quarter of the size of the old one, but it can accommodate more than 50,000 people.

A new five-story grandstand is completely framed out at Belmont Park. CBS News New York

Aecom Tishman COO Eric Reid, who grew up a stone's throw from the racetrack, is in charge of building, backed by a $455 million state loan to the New York Racing Association (NYRA).

"My family and I would come here and enjoy the races, enjoy great times together," he said. "And to be able to build a mega project literally in your backyard is a chance of a lifetime."

The focus is on fans and families.

"An amenity-driven concept rather than just large open spaces for seating for one race a year," Reid said.

What's new at Belmont Park

The new design has five times more green space, including a new backyard.

"Taken to the next level. The paddock design is state-of-the-art. It's beautiful," Reid said.

Pedestrian tunnels will open the infield to fans for the first time.

"We've never had the ability to get fans out to the infield and ... unlock that 20 acres now of usable space," said Glen Kozak, with NYRA.

Belmont Park's famed "big sandy" dirt track is being modernized, and NYRA has added two turf courses and a synthetic track for winter racing. CBS News New York

Belmont's famed "big sandy" dirt track is being modernized, and NYRA has added two turf courses and a synthetic track for winter racing.

Because it is now going to be a year-round venue, there are more indoor/outdoor options. Race viewing will no longer strictly be outside.

One thing that's not changing — its Japanese pine, still standing after more than a century as a reminder of Belmont's deep roots.

Betting on the next generation, the new Belmont opens September 2026.

The Belmont Stakes and the Breeders' Cup will return to Belmont Park in 2027.