Bodycam video shows Belmar surfer's arrest on Jersey Shore beach

BELMAR, N.J. -- Belmar police released bodycam video of a surfer's arrest on the Jersey Shore after it caused a commotion among beachgoers.

The department shared it after videos from beachgoers watching the police encounter gained traction on social media and raised questions about the officer's actions.

One person's video shows Liam Mahoney, 28, being forced to the ground after being questioned about whether or not he had a beach badge, which is required. Other beachgoers on camera appeared to be shocked as the situation escalated.

"This is crazy, get off of him," a beachgoer is heard saying.

While a review of the arrest is being conducted, Belmar Police said the bodycam video shows what led to the moment that caught people's attention.

Bodycam provides "some additional context," police chief says

"I would like to provide the community with some additional context regarding the arrest made on the Belmar Beach on Tuesday August 20th," Belmar Police Chief Tina Scott said in a Facebook post attached to the bodycam video.

"During the week, officers received multiple complaints regarding surfers illegally entering the beach across the dunes. The gate attendants requested these surfers to show their beach badge, however, their requests went ignored. On this date, the officers who were assigned to the beachfront conducted a check for daily and seasonal badges."

"The body worn camera recording shows that during this check, the subject later identified as Liam Mahoney, was approached by officers and when asked for his badge, he replied 'I do not need one.' Officer Braswell then advised the specific state and local laws that require Mr. Mahoney to have a badge, and he is not exempt. Officer Braswell then asked Mr. Mahoney for his identification in order to issue him a summons. Mr. Mahoney again refused to give his information and began to walk away."

What the bodycam video shows

In the video, the officer says, "You're not free to go," but Mahoney continues walking. The officer follows and places him under arrest. Mahoney says, "You're illegally arresting me," and asks, "What did I do wrong?" as he struggles with two officers.

There's a commotion among beachgoers watching.

Next, the officer says Mahoney is "still resisting" before forcing him down onto the sand, handcuffing him and walking him to a police SUV.

Ultimately, Mahoney was issued a borough ordinance and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was not arrested for not having a beach badge, Scott said.