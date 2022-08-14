Boil water advisory lifted for Newark Water customers affected by water main break

Officials say most service restored after massive water main break in Belleville, N.J.

BELLEVILLE, N.J. -- A boil water advisory has been lifted days after a water main break in Belleville.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced Saturday that Newark Water and Sewer Utilities customers who had been affected by Tuesday's water main break are no longer under the advisory and the water quality has been deemed safe to drink.

Customers are encouraged to run their faucets for three to five minutes to flush out their plumbing. Officials also advise emptying and cleaning automatic ice makers and water chillers, and draining and refilling hot water heaters with temperatures set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

The boil water advisory was issued after a water main broke on the Belleville-Newark border Tuesday morning, leaving more than 100,000 people without water.

Utility workers said the culprit of the break was a 42-inch pipe built in 1880.