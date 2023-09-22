Watch CBS News
Car gets stuck in sinkhole in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A car got stuck in a sinkhole in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, on Friday.

CBS New York's Dan Rice reports someone called 911 around 3:45 p.m. to report a sinkhole on Dekalb Avenue near Kent Avenue.

The view from Chopper 2 showed the right side of a silver sedan stuck in that sinkhole, which appeared to be caused by a minor water main issue under the roadway.

So far, there have not been any reports of water issues in the neighborhood.

