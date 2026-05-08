Westchester County animal shelter takes in beagles rescued from Wisconsin research breeder

An animal shelter in Westchester County is welcoming 10 beagles after they were rescued from a medical research facility in Wisconsin.

More than 1,000 dogs made national headlines after Ridglan Farms agreed to sell them to an animal refuge group. Activists accused the facility of mistreating the dogs that were being bred for laboratory testing.

Hundreds of animal supporters and protestors clashed with police in April as they tried to gain entry into the facility. Officers had to deploy tear gas and pepper spray when some tried to get through the fences.

Rigland Farm reached a deal last week to sell 1,500 of the 2,000 beagles housed there. The dogs are now being transferred to organizations across the country.

"They've never had a treat, snuggled in a soft bed, so we're just thrilled to be a small part of this rescue and give them all second chances at happy lives," said SPCA Westchester CEO Shannon Laukhuf.

The dogs arrived at the SPCA Westchester Rescue Center in Briarcliff Manor on Thursday.

Ten beagles arrived at SPCA Westchester after being rescued from a breeding facility in Wisconsin. CBS News New York

They were wagging their tails as they walked around a grassy area and played with each other.

"They probably haven't been on grass, probably in cages," said an SPCA volunteer.

"This is an incredible nationwide collaborative rescue effort that we are proud to be a part of, "Laukhuf said. "It's hard to believe that these large-scale breeding facilities are legal and still exist. Once the beagles are sold to laboratories and research centers, the majority, if not all, live in inhumane conditions where they are forced to undergo horrific and painful testing. They are then left to suffer and die or be euthanized."

The beagles will be available for adoption, but they will first receive medical care and rehabilitation.

The SPCA is also looking for monetary donations or bedding and food to help care for the dogs.