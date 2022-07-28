Watch CBS News
Man shot on board train at Queens subway station

Man shot on subway at Beach 67th Street station in Queens
NEW YORK -- A man was shot while on a train at a Queens subway station Wednesday.

Police sources tell CBS2 an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg on a southbound A train around 9:30 p.m.

We're told the shooter opened fire from the platform at the Beach 67th Street station in Averne.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

