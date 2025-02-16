Watch CBS News
Bayside, Queens fire kills 3 people; FDNY investigating cause

By Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS New York

A deadly fire in Bayside, Queens is under investigation today after three people were killed overnight Saturday, the New York City Fire Department says. 

More than 100 fire and EMS personnel responded to 208th Street, where the fire tore through a two-story home in the middle of the night, according to the FDNY. 

Three dead in Bayside fire

Officials confirmed three civilians died in the Bayside fire. 

A 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 54-year-old woman and 90-year-old woman were taken to the hospital before they died, the FDNY said. 

The victims' names were not immediately released and officials did not say if they were related. 

The scene remained active hours after the fire was put out as officials investigate the cause. It started on the second floor, officials said. 

The FDNY said officials would provide another update on Sunday morning. 

