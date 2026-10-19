NYPD investigating after Upper East Side bank vandalized with paint referencing Palestine

Police are investigating after an Upper East Side bank was vandalized Monday.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin shared a photo on social media showing broken windows and red paint referencing Palestine at a Capital One branch on 86th Street.

The NYPD said they responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m. They said it is being investigated as a possible bias incident and criminal mischief.

No arrests have been made.

Menin wrote that she is urging police to investigate whether it was a potential antisemitic hate crime. She called the destruction "deeply disturbing and unacceptable."

The vandalism and destruction at the Capital One branch on 86th Street is deeply disturbing and unacceptable.



I have been in contact with the NYPD regarding this incident and have urged an immediate investigation, including whether this is a potential antisemitic hate crime.… pic.twitter.com/B1AUvO6I3Y — Speaker Julie Menin (@SpeakerMenin) October 19, 2026

Jewish Community Relations Council CEO Mark Treyger also weighed in on social media.

"Acts of hateful vandalism intended to instill fear and intimidate Jewish New Yorkers demand swift accountability," he wrote. "Thank you @SpeakerMenin for raising the alarm, the NYPD and its Hate Crimes Task Force for their immediate response and our CSI partners for their support."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.