Approximately 200 people displaced in Baldwin, N.Y. building fire

A large fire destroyed an apartment building in Nassau County Thursday, and now dozens of families on Long Island have no place to call home.

The three-story apartment building on Merrick Road in Baldwin went up in flames Thursday afternoon. The Baldwin Fire Department says the fast-moving fire broke out on the top floor.

Panicked tenants in all 48 units had to evacuate. Officials say close to 200 people lived in the building.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the roof. Video shows large parts of the roof collapsed, with large holes.

The fire chief said more than 100 first responders worked together for two hours to get it under control. Three firefighters suffered minor heat-related injuries.

"The fire was ahead of us, when we got here. They brought lines up, they opened up the roof," Baldwin Fire Chief Doug Everhart said.

The Arson Bomb Squad and Nassau County Fire Marshals partnered up to investigate, according to the Nassau County Police Department. They determined the cause of the fire is not suspicious, and is related to an accidental electrical malfunction.

Resident Derick Martin said the fire started in his unit.

"There was smoke coming out of the switch in my apartment," Martin said.

Martin said that after he and the super called 911, that small amount of smoke quickly became a massive fire.

"There was nothing I could say, just watch the fire go at it," Martin said.

Resident Angelina De Los Santos said she lost everything.

"I had to put on clothes quickly, my little brother was still sleeping, and we just had to run out, and couldn't get anything," De Los Santos said. "Everything burned down. Our entire apartment is completely ruined."

Friday, many residents were looking to collect important items left behind, but were still not allowed back. Fire officials say a crew is going to have to condemn the entire building due to that roof collapse.

"Everything was burned. I have to go to the store yesterday, to buy to put something on, change the clothes," Martin said.

"I can handle myself, but some of these people can't," resident Blair Abuor said.

Building management has not yet responded to CBS News New York's request for a statement.