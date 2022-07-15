Watch CBS News
Babylon Soldier Ride back in action after pandemic pause

BABYLON, N.Y. -- Dozens of wounded soldiers will be honored Friday during the opening ceremony for the annual Soldier Ride in Babylon, Long Island. 

This is the 15th year for the event and the first full ride since 2019. 

This year, 30 wounded veterans and more than 500 people are expected to take part in the ride. 

Organizers have already surpassed their fundraising goal of $50,000.

