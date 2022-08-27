6 hurt after boat catches fire on Long Island
BABYLON, N.Y. -- Six people are recovering after a boat caught fire on Long Island on Friday.
Video shows the sunken and burned boat being towed in a canal in Babylon.
Suffolk County Police say the fire started just before 5 p.m. near Sumpwams and Shorewood avenues.
Six men were hurt, one seriously.
An investigation is underway into how the fire started.
