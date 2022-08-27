Watch CBS News
Local News

6 hurt after boat catches fire on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

6 men hurt in boat fire in Babylon
6 men hurt in boat fire in Babylon 00:23

BABYLON, N.Y. -- Six people are recovering after a boat caught fire on Long Island on Friday.

Video shows the sunken and burned boat being towed in a canal in Babylon.

Suffolk County Police say the fire started just before 5 p.m. near Sumpwams and Shorewood avenues.

Six men were hurt, one seriously.

An investigation is underway into how the fire started.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 9:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.