3 little blue penguins born at New Jersey aquarium

A New Jersey aquarium is celebrating the birth of three little blue penguin chicks.

The chicks hatched during the first week of February and joined the 19 members of the colony at Adventure Aquarium.

The first male chick was born to parents Sheila and Spud, who also are mom and dad to Tater Tot, Kiwi and Saquon. The second female and the third male chicks were born to parents Maremma and Bloke. The pair are also parents to Lovie and Griffin.

"Sheila and Spud are successful, proven parents and are once again doing a wonderful job with their chick, nicely allowing the biologists in the nest each morning to check on the chick's growth," said Biologist Jamie Becker. "Maremma and Bloke have been doing a great job taking care of two chicks and are very protective parents."

Adventure Aquarium

Animal experts said all three chicks have transitioned from parental care in their home, known as the "Little Blue Beach," into biologist care. They will learn essential developmental skills in a dedicated nursery area.

Once they are fully grown and have their waterproof feathers, they will be introduced back into the colony.

The penguins will be named by aquarium staff as they continue to develop, officials said.

The hatchings come at the heels of the arrival of three critically endangered African penguin chicks in January.

Little blue penguin Bloke with two of the chicks at Adventure Aquarium in New Jersey. Adventure Aquarium

World's smallest penguin

These types of penguins are known for their striking slate-blue feathers. They are also the smallest species of penguin in the world.

They weigh just under two pounds and can be known as "fairy penguins" due to their stature.

Little blue penguins spend most of their day swimming and foraging at sea, aquarium officials said. The birds are naturally found along the coastlines of Southern Australia and New Zealand.