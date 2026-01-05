New penguin chick hatches at Adventure Aquarium, and he needs a name

A new penguin chick was born at Adventure Aquarium in South Jersey, and he's in need of a name.

He's a baby African penguin — a species that was reclassified as critically endangered in 2024, according to an announcement by the Camden-based aquarium.

To celebrate the milestone, the aquarium is allowing people to vote on its future name. Aquarium visitors can choose their favorite name out of "Scrappy," "Zero," "Flounder" and "Toothless."

The theme for the names is "dragons and their sidekicks." It's a nod to the new chick's mother, Mushu, who was named after the dragon in "Mulan."

From Jan. 5 to Jan. 19, you can vote in person using donation boxes at the aquarium. All money raised will benefit conservation efforts.

Adventure Aquarium

The unnamed penguin is the 53rd chick to be born at the aquarium and was hatched on Nov. 21. Two others, Oscar and Duffy, were most recently born in December 2024.

The new chick's name will be announced on Jan. 20, which is fittingly Penguin Awareness Day.