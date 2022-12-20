Award-winning author Charles R. Smith Jr. shares his latest children's book

Award-winning children's author on giving the gift of story time

NEW YORK -- Parenting experts often stress the importance of reading to children as early as possible.

So if you're looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, how about a book?

Charles R. Smith Jr. has written more than 30 books for young children, many focusing on icons like Muhammad Ali and Jimi Hendrix. He also won the Coretta Scott King Award for his photographs accompanying the Langston Hughes poem "My People."

The award-winning author, photographer and poet stopped by CBS2 to discuss his latest book, "Bessie the Motorcycle Queen." He also talked about some of his past works and his advice for young people.

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.