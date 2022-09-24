Downed tree crashes onto parked car, snaps utility pole in Queens

NEW YORK -- Gusty winds toppled a huge tree in Queens on Friday.

It happened on 165th Street in Auburndale.

The tree got completely uprooted and came down on top of a parked car, snapped a utility pole and blocked the entire street.

"Just the roots on the tree snapped. I didn't really think it was that windy today, but I guess it was," a neighbor said.

The resident said the tree has been dead for years.

Con Edison said 35 customers were affected by the snapped utility pole. Crews were on scene, and power is expected to be restored by 1 a.m. Saturday.