Attorney for Lauren Pazienza, accused in 2022 killing of 87-year-old Barbara Gustern in Manhattan, working on plea deal

NEW YORK -- It has been more than a year since police say a Queens woman randomly pushed a beloved 87-year-old vocal coach to the ground, killing her.

Lauren Pazienza's scheduled court appearance on Thursday was waived as both sides continue to work on a plea deal.

CBS2 was in the courtroom and spoke to a group of the victims' frustrated friends.

Pazienza did not appear before a judge on Thursday as scheduled. Inside the courtroom, were the 27-year-old's parents and a group of friends of victim Barbara Gustern.

"My friend was killed. Whether she did it on purpose or not, I want something to teach other people that they can't do this," Jim Fouratt said.

It's alleged that last March, Pazienza was drinking heavily with her fiancé and left a park angry. Prosecutors say Pazienza crossed the street toward Gustern, a stranger to her, on West 28th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues, called her an expletive, and then pushed her to the ground.

Gustern hit her head on the pavement and before losing consciousness told the friend she was with, "I've never been hit this hard in my life."

Gustern, who had been on her way to see a show, later died at the hospital.

"She went to everybody's performance. She was there for everybody. We need to be there for her," friend Katie Collins said.

"Her two cousins in Ohio are like sisters to her," Suki Weston added. "They would like this to be over, but they were prepared for a trial."

Pazienza's defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, said they're waiting for the green light from the Manhattan district attorney to be able to approach Gustern's family.

"Extend their sympathies and their apologies about what happened because there was zero intent to hurt anyone," Aidala said.

"What did she think was going to happen?" wondered Conor Weiss, a friend of Gustern's. "She slammed her into the freaking pavement."

Aidala said he continues to work with prosecutors on a potential plea deal.

"Lauren agrees she needs to be punished and she is being punished. She's in Rikers Island," Aidala said.

Pazienza was charged with first-degree manslaughter and assault and faces five to 25 years behind bars.

"I'm not asking for five years. To be clear, I'm not asking for probation," Aidala said.

"We're hoping if there is a plea bargain that she gets at least 15 years," Weston said.

"We want her to pay for what she did," another friend added.

The next court date is scheduled for July 20.