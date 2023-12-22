ATM stolen from gas station convenience store on Staten Island

NEW YORK - An ATM was stolen from a gas station convenience store overnight on Staten Island, police say.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at a gas station on Victory Boulevard.

Police said four suspects drove up in a white van and removed the machine.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.