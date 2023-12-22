Watch CBS News
Crime

ATM stolen from gas station convenience store on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - An ATM was stolen from a gas station convenience store overnight on Staten Island, police say.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at a gas station on Victory Boulevard. 

Police said four suspects drove up in a white van and removed the machine. 

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 10:54 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.