At least 3 killed over weekend of gun violence in New York City

NEW YORK -- At least three people have been killed and several others wounded from gun violence in New York City this weekend.

Lights and sirens lit up the city as paramedics responded to at least 11 gunshot victims over a 24-hour span, including at least five shootings on Saturday.

The violence started at around 4 a.m. at the Amadeus Nightclub on Albion Avenue in Queens. An argument inside the club escalated to a shooting outside that killed a 19-year-old man and injured a 31-year-old woman. Police said the suspect escaped in a black and white SUV.

At around 3 p.m., shots rang out on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica, where officers found two victims. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. They were hospitalized and expected to be OK. It was not immediately clear if they were the intended targets.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to a teenager shot in the Bronx. Officers said there was commotion on a crowded MTA bus in the Soundview neighborhood, but the details leading to the shooting are still under investigation. The teen was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The next shooting of the day happened at around 9 p.m. on East 46th Street in Brooklyn. Once again, police found two victims. A 30-year-old man died after he was shot in the torso. A 28-year-old man was recovering after being shot in the shoulder.

About an hour later, police found four more gunshot victims in the Bronx, near Morris Avenue and 166th Street in the Councourse Village section. Police said the oldest victim, 33, was shot in the stomach and died. The others, as young as 24, were in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in these shootings.

