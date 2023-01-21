Police investigating double shooting in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Queens.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm.

Both were rushed to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

It's not clear if they were the intended targets.

Police are searching for two suspects who took off in a car.