Teenager shot in the chest in the Bronx

Police: Teen shot in chest in Soundview, the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A teenager was shot in the chest in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near Metcalf Avenue and Story Avenue in the Soundview section.

Police say the teen was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooting happened near a bus stop.

The MTA says a bus was stopped there at the time of the shooting, but nobody on the bus was injured.

An evidence marker cone could be seen just inside the door of the bus.

The MTA says the bus operator moved the bus about 200 feet after the shooting for safety.

No arrests have been made.