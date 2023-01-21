NYPD: 19-year-old man shot to death, woman injured after dispute inside Queens nightclub

NEW YORK -- A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning outside a nightclub in Queens.

It happened at around 4 a.m. at Amadeus on Albion Avenue in Elmhurst.

According to police, a dispute inside the club spilled outside and led to shots being fired.

The victim, who police did not immediately identify, was shot in the back and shoulder. He later died at the hospital.

A 31-year-old woman was also injured and was listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspected gunman left in a car, investigators said.