Asylum seekers to be housed at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, Hochul says

NEW YORK - Another location has been confirmed to house asylum seekers.

Floyd Bennett Field, an airfield along the shore of Jamaica Bay in Brooklyn. will be used.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she just got the lease to open the site for 2,500 single adults. She said the state would pay for it.

This comes as Hochul also announced more help to get asylum seekers legal work status. Another $20 million has been given to the city so more than 30,000 people can file for work permits to get jobs and exit shelters.