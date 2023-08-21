Watch CBS News
Local News

Asylum seekers to be housed at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, Hochul says

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Floyd Bennett Field to house asylum seekers
Floyd Bennett Field to house asylum seekers 00:36

NEW YORK - Another location has been confirmed to house asylum seekers

Floyd Bennett Field, an airfield along the shore of Jamaica Bay in Brooklyn. will be used. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she just got the lease to open the site for 2,500 single adults. She said the state would pay for it. 

This comes as Hochul also announced more help to get asylum seekers legal work status. Another $20 million has been given to the city so more than 30,000 people can file for work permits to get jobs and exit shelters.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 12:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.