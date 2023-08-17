"It is not going to happen": Idea to house asylum seekers at Nassau Coliseum shot down by County Executive Bruce Blakeman

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- As New York City struggles to find locations for the flood of asylum seekers, one suggestion is not going over well with the Nassau County Executive.

As CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has suggested the Nassau Coliseum be used as an asylum seeker shelter.

"It is not going to happen here in Nassau County," County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Answering what he says is local concern, Blakeman fired back at the suggestion the Nassau Coliseum house asylum seekers.

"We are not inviting immigrants and migrants into the county that are here from south of the border and not using the proper and normal channels," he said.

In a statement, Richards said, "In the midst of this asylum seeker crisis, we must leave no stone unturned in search of suitable sites ... Underutilized venues across New York, including on Long Island and Upstate, for temporary migrant housing."

The Coliseum is leased by a private entity; Blakeman says housing asylum seekers is not a permitted use.

Schools are full and social services are at full capacity.

"There have been crime problems as a result of not vetting the people who are coming across the border," Blakeman said.

Nassau residents, many immigrants themselves, see the crisis crippling other communities.

"I don't know if the Coliseum is the right place," one man said.

"Talking about to build the casino ... I think better to have immigrants," another person said.

"We're crowded enough in Nassau County. We need more people here?" another man said.

Related story: Asylum seekers head to Ellis Island to begin their path to citizenship

Immigrant groups bristled at Nassau's stance.

"It's disingenuous and actually harmful to their local economies, right? As people are moving in and across the state, they are going to actually be immense contributors," said Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition.

"We have always been a safe haven to those huddled masses," immigration attorney Michael Wildes said.

Wildes adds local governments may not have a full say.

"The federal government has the authority to do this. Municipalities have to walk lockstep in it," he said.

Suffolk County has issued an emergency order calling for a coordinated and humane approach with the state. Blakeman says no emergency order is needed there for now because the county is not welcoming asylum seekers.

When asked about sending asylum seekers to locations outside of New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she is focused on finding additional sites in the city and believes there is still capacity. She called the situation an enormous crisis.