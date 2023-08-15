CBS New York gets tour of new asylum seeker center at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center

NEW YORK -- Despite mass protests, a new humanitarian relief center opened on Tuesday afternoon in Queens.

The mayor's office took CBS New York's Lisa Rozner inside the tents in the parking lot of Creedmoor Psychiatric Center.

The pillows are set, mobile bathrooms and showers have been cleaned, and the cafeteria is ready to offer three meals a day.

"Today, we stand here in a parking lot and Randall's, which we've also announced, is going to be on a soccer field. We are at point where need to create new space," said Dr. Ted Long, senior vice president of NYC Health + Hospitals.

READ MORE: Although immigration at border is decreasing, number of asylum seekers coming to NYC is rising, Adams administration says

Rozner saw the main sleeping tent for the site. Officials said it can hold up to 850 asylum seekers.

There will also be a curfew, which means lights out, but people can come and go 24/7. There will also be cots in a smaller tent. So, in total, up to 1,000 single adult men can stay there.

"We have thousands of singles in DHS system right now. We need to make room for all of the families with children," Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy said.

Officials said the site will cost a little less than Randall's Island, which is reportedly $20 million per month.

Rozner asked those in charge, "The mayor said last week he would try to save a dollar on napkins, laundry, meals ... is that kind of savings being applied here and how?"

"If you look around this facility, there's ... it's a lot more. There's lot fewer things that we're doing here than we were doing at Randall's," said Zach Iscol, commissioner of the New York City Office of Emergency Management.

READ MORE: Staten Island borough president blasts idea of turning Fort Wadsworth into asylum seeker shelter

He said there is no rec center and that medical services provided by MEDRITE will eventually transition to telehealth.

In addition, vendors taking on more sites is helping drive down the cost.

However, Queens Village residents have been protesting over the last two weeks, fearing the center will also drive away seniors who come to the SNAP center feet away, and kids who play sports across the street.

"There's other places that they can put them that's open area, with nothing around," resident Joe Sinisgalli said. "We don't know their background. We don't know the situation that they're coming from, how they're going to behave."

He said he also worries the one bus stop outside to Jamaica is not enough for asylum seekers to access jobs.

Unarmed security is also going to be at the Creedmoor facility 24-7.

The mayor's office said more transit can be provided if needed, and that no local services have been impacted.

Around 100 people were expected to arrive on Tuesday.