Mayor Eric Adams embarks on three-day trip to Israel
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams starts a three-day trip to Israel on Monday.
Adams will attend a reception with leaders in Jerusalem before visiting Tel Aviv.
The mayor's office said the trip will focus on learning about Israeli technology and efforts to fight antisemitism.
The trip comes one month after Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Adams in New York.
