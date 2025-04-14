Watch CBS News
NYPD officers shoot man armed with knife in Astoria, Queens, police say

By
Christina Fan
Christina Fan joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.
NYPD involved in shooting under Astoria subway station
NYPD involved in shooting under Astoria subway station 01:50

The New York City Police Department says officers shot a man armed with a knife Monday in Astoria, Queens. 

Investigators remain on the scene at 34th Street and have the entire block shut down between 30th and 31st avenues. The scene is located underneath the elevated subway lines in the area, but so far service has not been impacted. 

Police said they received a 911 call around 6:21 a.m. about a man with a knife following someone. Officers responded and ordered the man to drop the knife, police said. 

According to police, the man refused and he was shot by the responding officers. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and listed in critical condition. 

A pool of blood can be seen on the sidewalk, and there are more than a dozen cups marking where shell casings may have fallen. Detectives are taking photographs and canvassing for video, while the Crime Scene Unit bags evidence. 

NYPD officials are expected to provide more information during a news conference around 9:15 a.m.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.

Christina Fan joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.

