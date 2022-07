Firefighters battle flames at building in Astoria, Queens

NEW YORK -- Firefighters responded to the scene of a massive building fire Thursday in Queens.

Video shows thick, black smoke and flames pouring out of the top of the building on 35th Avenue in Astoria.

It started at around 3 p.m.

Investigators said no one was seriously hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.