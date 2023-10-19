Watch CBS News
Ask the expert: How to talk to kids of all ages about Israel-Hamas war

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- As the war in Israel continues to unfold, we've all been exposed to countless images of conflict and devastation.

These can be particularly distressing for young children. 

We spoke with Dr. Robin Goodman, a licensed clinical psychologist, about what parents and schools can do to help. 

Should parents bring up the news, or should they wait for their kids to ask them about it? Should the conversations be different if you're dealing with teens or younger children? 

She answers these questions and more in the full interview above. 

CLICK HERE for additional resources. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 9:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

