Warm-up guy Joey Kola serves as the true magic man on "The Drew Barrymore Show"

NEW YORK -- Drew Barrymore brings a ray of sunshine to millions across the nation every day.

Behind the scenes, though, she has her own maestro of laughter.

Meet Joey Kola, the conductor of joy. He's the warm-up specialist for "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"She is a white light of positive energy and love," Kola said of Barrymore. "When you get put next to somebody who has such a bright light and you can feed off it, then it's a blessing."

His infectious energy has been lighting up television screens for three decades. Behind the scenes, you realize the real secret sauce of Drew's show is her and Ross' personal relationship with the audience.

They create a genuine connection, which leads to natural reactions. Kola just amplifies it.

"It's a blessing more than a miracle that we find magic in every single audience," Kola said.

"It sounds like your interaction with the public means something to you," CBS New York's Steve Overmyer observed.

"It does. All we have is each other. We're here for a half hour. What are you gonna do with your time? Am I gonna be mad at something that doesn't really matter? Or am I gonna make a connection with someone like you? Look at you! Such a punim you have! I'm not even Jewish," Kola said with a laugh.

As a lifelong comedian, he's a master of timing. Kola helps guide the audience with an expert's touch.

On one upcoming episode you can almost smell what "The Drew" was cookin'.

"Why do I feel so good in this?" Kola said, dressed as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Johnson's arrival then electrified the room. When Hollywood royalty meets a wrestling legend/dynamic actor, there is bound to be magic.

Amid that fanfare stood one man at the heart of it all, orchestrating the symphony of emotions and guiding the audience through the unforgettable encounter.

"This is where I live, back here, and keep my stuff here, but I wrote down 'Always find light, magic and love every show.' I showed that to Drew and she wrote 'I love you -- Drew' right there," Kola said.

In a world where entertainment reigns supreme, Kola stands as a beacon of warmth, a master of his craft. For him, the show must always go on -- with a smile, a laugh and magic.