John Legend surprises fan from Long Island on "The Drew Barrymore Show"

NEW YORK -- A Long Island woman who calls herself a super fan of musician John Legend got the surprise of a lifetime on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

She was supposed to attend one of his shows, but it was canceled due to weather.

Legend stopped by the show himself to surprise the fan in person.

He also talked to Barrymore about his baby daughter and new skincare line.

