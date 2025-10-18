Rangers beat Canadiens 4-3, improve to 3-0-1 on the road

Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists as the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, J.T. Miller also scored and Matthew Robertson got his first NHL goal for the Rangers. Adam Fox had two assists and Jonathan Quick finished with 21 saves to help New York improve to 3-0-1 on the road this season.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki scored in the opening 3:42 of the game for Montreal, and Noah Dobson had a goal midway through the third period after the Rangers had taken a two-goal lead. Sam Montembeault had 18 saves as the Canadiens snapped a four-game win streak.

Zibanejad got the Rangers on the scoreboard with a power-play goal with 8:04 left in the opening period.

New York then scored three times in the first 5:51 of the third to take a 4-2 lead.

Miller tied it 34 seconds into the period and Robertson put the Rangers ahead for good at 4:11 in the young defenseman's sixth career game. Panarin made it a two-goal lead 1:40 later.

Montreal recalled Owen Beck on an emergency basis before the game and fellow center Joe Veleno also made his season debut after the team announced injuries to Kaiden Guhle, Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach earlier in the day.

Panarin now has 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 24 career games against the Canadiens.

Up next

Rangers: Host Minnesota on Monday to open a two-game homestand.

Canadiens: Host Buffalo on Monday to finish a four-game homestand.