Army ROTC cadet from New Jersey dies during training at Fort Knox

An Army ROTC cadet from New Jersey died during a summer training incident at Fort Knox, the U.S. military training program announced.

Neil Edara, a Rutgers University ROTC cadet from Ridgewood, was conducting land navigation training at the Kentucky base on July 24 when he became unresponsive.

Edara received immediate medical attention and was taken by helicopter to the University of Louisville, where he was pronounced dead, the U.S. Army Cadet Command said in a post on social media.

His cause of his death is under investigation.

Edara was training as part of the 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, after joining ROTC at Rutgers in 2021, the social media post said.

"Cadet Edara was one of the most dedicated and promising young leaders I've had the privilege to know," Lt. Col. Timothy Sorensen, a military science professor at Rutgers, said in a statement. "His calm, collected demeanor and unwavering commitment to excellence left a lasting impact on everyone around him. His loss is deeply felt across the entire ROTC and Rutgers community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The Army Cadet Command said safety would remain a top priority as training continues.