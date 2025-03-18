Archdiocese of Newark helping mothers-to-be in need with baby supplies

Baby shower held for expectant mothers in need in Newark

Baby shower held for expectant mothers in need in Newark

Every expectant mother deserves a baby shower, whether or not they can afford it.

Mercy House, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark, hosted a big celebration Tuesday for mothers-to-be in need. It's the first time it has hosted one. Mercy House will also be hosting baby showers at its Jersey City location on April 3, and in Elizabeth on June 4.

Each mother in attendance enjoyed refreshments and got a bag with diapers, wipes and other essentials like ointment and toys. Volunteers were on hand to discuss ongoing support services

Cheryl Riley, director of Mercy House, said so many future mothers in the community can't afford a traditional baby shower.

"It's a blessing"

"And I thought about how, wouldn't it be nice for them to get something, just one new item for their babies, and to take that burden off of them," Riley said.

"It's a blessing, and I'm excited," Newark mother Esther Aderinto said.

Aderinto just had her third child three weeks ago. She said the cost of baby supplies is enormous.

"It's expensive with the great cost of wipes and diapers. It's a lot. So having a place where we can get resources like this almost every time is a blessing," Aderinto said.

One mother-to-be whose baby is due next week was overwhelmed with emotion when she received a car seat she needed desperately.

The Mercy House will also host a Easter candy giveaway on April 14 in Jersey City, April 15 in Newark, and April 16 in Elizabeth. Additional giveaways will be held on Mother's Day and Father's Day.