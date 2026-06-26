Aqueduct Racetrack's closure leaves 100 acres in Queens ripe for redevelopment

Aqueduct Racetrack will officially cross the finish line this weekend when live horse racing ends in New York City after nearly a century of history.

The 100-acre property in Queens sits ripe for redevelopment with the sport moving to the rebuilt Belmont Park on Long Island.

Rare opportunity to build

While the site will continue to house a casino, Aqueduct's move to Belmont brings a rare opportunity to the South Ozone Park community: 100 acres are now up for reimagining.

New York state is proposing housing, retail, community facilities and open space.

Aqueduct Racetrack is set to close after nearly 100 years. CBS News New York

"Housing would be nice. Schooling would be nice. Just something that the entire community can enjoy as a whole. It's a very diverse community," one man said.

State officials are soliciting community input about the future of the Aqueduct property in public meetings and surveys. A master plan is expected to be unveiled in early 2027.

A bittersweet end

Aqueduct officials celebrated Friday on a vintage subway car ride, the Aqueduct Special, to the legendary Big A.

"It's the greatest city racetrack and the history of Aqueduct involves so many greats of the game," said New York Racing Association (NYRA) analyst Andy Serling.

"For a hundred years, I mean, some of the horses, Ruffian, Secretariat, Kelso, Cigar," said NYRA CEO David O'Rourke.

South Ozone Park natives who grew up hearing the roar of the crowds were feeling nostalgic as the racetrack's storied run comes to an end.

"It's melancholy. People are reflective about the history," said Roy Callender, who works at Aqueduct.

"A lot of great memories of Aqueduct, so many," said Karen Kahles.

New Belmont Park reopening

With Aqueduct falling into disrepair and losing much of its splendor, many hope a modern Belmont will once against make horse racing a family destination.

Renovations at Belmont Park are expected to be completed in fall 2026. New York governor's office/New York Racing Association

"It's something new and it's moving on and getting in touch with the current century," said Paul Schaum, an Aqueduct employee. "It's definitely time to move on."

"There's going to be 20 acres of green space at Belmont. It's going up from 4 acres. So, it's like we're bringing the park back to Belmont Park," said O'Rourke.

The new Belmont, a year-round destination, reopens in September.