Crime

Witness: Street vendor was among 2 injured in double shooting near Apollo Theater in Harlem

By Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

Police investigate double shooting in Harlem near Apollo Theater
NEW YORK -- Two people were shot near the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Tuesday.

Police say at least one of those victims was an innocent bystander.

As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the double shooting happened on Harlem's busiest block on West 125th Street.

The Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building is steps away to the east, and the Apollo Theater is just steps away to the west. In between is the mobile phone store where the incident happened.

Witnesses say the gunman walked over to a young man. Next, there were five shots, according to witnesses.

One of the bullets hit a 47-year-old woman who runs a vending stall on the sidewalk. The bullet struck her in the leg.

"Then the bullets ricocheted and hit a vendor out here ... It's the Wild, Wild West out here," a witness said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

West 125th Street is open, but traffic was moving slowly along and a handful of stores closed while police investigate.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 5:20 PM

