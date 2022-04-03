Watch CBS News

Lunar dust collected by Neil Armstrong during 1969 Apollo 11 space mission to be auctioned in New York City

NEW YORK -- Particles of space history are going up for auction in New York City.

Lunar dust samples collected by Neil Armstrong during the 1969 Apollo 11 space mission could get between $800,000 and $1.2 million. That's the estimated auction price for the dust.

Five metal pieces containing the dust will be auctioned April 13 at the New York City auction house Bonhams.

