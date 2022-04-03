Lunar dust collected by Neil Armstrong during 1969 Apollo 11 space mission to be auctioned in New York City

Lunar dust from 1969 space mission to be auctioned in NYC

NEW YORK -- Particles of space history are going up for auction in New York City.

Lunar dust samples collected by Neil Armstrong during the 1969 Apollo 11 space mission could get between $800,000 and $1.2 million. That's the estimated auction price for the dust.

Five metal pieces containing the dust will be auctioned April 13 at the New York City auction house Bonhams.