New documentary "Anxiety Club" examines comedians' hidden mental health struggles

Mental health struggles are no laughing matter, but looking at them through the lens of comedy can put a new spin on accepting and treating them.

"Anxiety Club," a new documentary by filmmaker Wendy Lobel, examines the hidden mental health struggles of comedians whose job it is to make us laugh.

"The only thing I knew how to do about it was to talk about it on stage"

The documentary is often funny, but also raw and revealing.

"Somebody in the film said, 'Comedians are master communicators,' and I think it's true," Lobel said. "They certainly are great at ... being vulnerable in a way that most people aren't."

"There's definitely no shortage of comedians, and people in show business in general, with anxiety," said Joe List, a comedian featured in the documentary.

Lobel said the idea for the film started with her own struggles with anxiety.

"Originally, it was going to be regular people with anxiety, like me, and it became, evolved into ... the experience of anxiety through the eyes of comedians," she said.

When List heard about the documentary, he thought he would be a perfect fit.

"I thought, 'I'm the guy.' I thought, this is perfect," he said. "I mean, if you're doing a movie about, you know, comedians with anxiety, you got to get me in there."

List said he's often used his experiences in his comedy.

"I had a lot of bits about anxiety. That was, like, my whole act for a long time," he said. "So the only thing I knew how to do about it was to talk about it on stage."

"It gives you hope"

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenges in the United States with more than 40 million adults suffering with the issue, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health.

"I think that, you know, a certain amount of anxiety is normal," Lobel said. "But I think that when somebody's feeling those uncomfortable feelings on a daily basis or it's interfering with their daily lives, I think that's the time to talk to someone."

Lobel said she took safeguards when making the film.

"It was very important to me to get everything right in terms of the mental health information, so I consulted several psychologists," she said.

List said laughter helps him cope with his struggles.

"Laughing and then making people laugh as a comedian ... feels even better than laughing," he said. "It gives you hope and feels great."

For more information about "Anxiety Club," including upcoming screenings, visit anxietyclubmovie.com.

If you think you might be suffering with an anxiety disorder, please reach out for help. There are many treatments available.