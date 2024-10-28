All eyes in parts of New Jersey are on the Yankees' Anthony Volpe, as the World Series shifts to the Bronx

WATCHUNG, N.J. -- New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has deep roots in New York and New Jersey.

As the Bombers prepare for Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night in the Bronx, CBS News New York heard from coaches and fans on his path to the majors.

When Volpe was drafted by the Yankees in 2019, it was a full-circle moment. He was born in New York City and grew up in Watchung, New Jersey a die-hard Yankees fan.

Read more: Full schedule for Yankees-Dodgers 2024 MLB World Series

He later played high school baseball at the Delbarton School in Morristown, where he won two state titles.

"He's one of a kind. His work ethic was tremendous," Delbarton coach Bruce Shatel said.

Shatel said Volpe was a great student off the field and a passionate leader on the field.

"He has been able to set a path for himself, stick to it, and wind up one day playing shortstop for the Yankees and playing in the World Series. It's just unfathomable," Shatel said.

Volpe, who hit 12 home runs and drove in 60 runs during the regular season, was excellent in the first two rounds of the playoffs, hitting .310 with an RBI and six runs scored in nine games. He's still looking for his first hit in the World Series.

Watchung residents in awe of Volpe's accomplishments

In the quiet borough of Watchung, fans have followed Volpe's career for years.

"You know, just knowing somebody close by made it so far, and now we're in the World Series, you know it's huge. We've got to take it. I know we're down two right now, but you know it's supposed to be us this year. I know," resident Adrian Guerrero said.

Watchung Mayor Ron Jubin presented Volpe with a key to the borough in December.

"There's such pride. He has grown up here his whole life. People have watched his career, and, again, the fact that somebody from little old Watchung, 6,500 people, can be shortstop for the New York Yankees is just incredible," Jubin said.

The mayor said there's so much pride in Volpe, even some Mets fans in the borough are pulling for the Yankees to win the World Series.

If only this one time.