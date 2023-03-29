Watchung, N.J. native Anthony Volpe gearing up for opening day start with Yankees

NEW YORK -- The excitement around opening day is even more intense for one New Jersey family.

Anthony Volpe, a Watchung native, will be in the Yankees' starting lineup against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

The moment Volpe got the call-u has warmed the hearts of millions. The Yankees posted video of Volpe being told by manager Aaron Boone he had made the big league roster.

"I thought it was pretty cool. The other part of me said, man, that's pretty cruel," said Bruce Shatel, who coached Volpe at the Delbarton School. "But any way you find out you're going to be starting on opening day for the Yankees is just terrific."

At 21, Volpe is the young Yankees shortstop since Derek Jeter.

"It's New York and people are going to make that comparison but time will tell, and there is a lot of baseball ahead of Anthony to see if he can fill those shoes," Shatel said.

Raised in Watchung, which is about 30 miles west of the Bronx, Volpe grew up a Yankees fan, more specifically a Jeter fan.

"There was some sort of clinic in New York City, where a bunch of Yankees were at. I think, Tino Martinez, Jeter. When we finally got there, I was so shy and crying that I wouldn't go out on to the field. I was like balling, crying. I don't know if you can see in the picture, but I field a groundball and I just run off to go see my mom. Apparently [Jeter] grabbed me and made me high-five him," Volpe said.

In the years since that clinic, Volpe has turned into a slick fielder with pop in his bat. Now, he'll be patrolling the same dirt at Yankee Stadium as his hero.

"Anthony is not biggest guy. He's not the fastest guy. But he's a baseball player," Shatel said, "and to the Yankees' credit, you know, they believed in everything they saw out of him, and now he has an opportunity to play for the big club."

On Wednesday, Jeter, himself, congratulated Volpe, with a reminder of what they share in common.

Volpe was able to choose his number and decided on 11. After all, what does 1+1 =?