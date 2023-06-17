Anthony Gomez charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at NYPD officers in the Bronx

Police arrest suspect accused of firing at officer in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man they say shot at officers in the Bronx on Friday.

Thirty-two-year-old Anthony Gomez, of the Bronx, is being charged with five counts of attempted murder, along with weapons charges.

Police say around 7:40 p.m. Friday, officers saw someone with a firearm at East 174th Street and Vyse Avenue in Crotona Park. The suspect then allegedly began shooting in the direction of the officers before running off.

Nobody was injured.

Officers spent hours searching the area and going in and out of apartment buildings.

Police say Gomez was taken into custody around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.