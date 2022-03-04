Watch CBS News

Metropolitan Opera: Russian soprano Anna Netrebko out over past support of Vladimir Putin

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A Russian superstar soprano will no longer perform at the Metropolitan Opera because of her past ties to Vladimir Putin.

Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from this season and the next after the Met says she refused to agree to their demands to denounce her previous comments supporting Putin.

She has performed with the opera company for 20 years.

The Met says Netrebko will be replaced this season by a Ukrainian soprano.

