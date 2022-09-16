Watch CBS News
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth II: "She was an extraordinary human being"

NEW YORK -- As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, "The Phantom of the Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber recalls how she always put others at ease.

They met on several occasions, and the queen was even a guest in his home.

CBS2's Dave Carlin sat down with the composer, who talked about the queen and the future of the monarchy.

