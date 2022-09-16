Watch CBS News
Entertainment

"Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest running show, set to close in 2023

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Emilie Kouatchou's historic lead in "Phantom of the Opera"
Emilie Kouatchou's historic lead in "Phantom of the Opera" 03:57

NEW YORK -- "The Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest running show, has set its closing.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed the production will play its final performance on Feb. 18, 2023.

RELATED STORY: Emilie Kouatchou making history as the first Black Christine Daaé in Broadway's "Phantom of the Opera"

"The Phantom of the Opera" opened at the Majestic Theatre on Jan. 26, 1988 and went on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

FLASHBACK (10/22/2021): "Phantom Of The Opera," Broadway's longest running show, resumes performances

The show will celebrate its 35th anniversary prior to its closing.

Further details will be announced at a later time.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 4:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.