Suspect in killing of "Peaches," young mother once linked to Gilgo Beach murders, pleads not guilty

The suspect in the 1997 murder of a woman and her daughter whose bodies were found near Gilgo Beach appeared before a judge in Mineola on Thursday morning.

Andrew Dykes, 66, pleaded not guilty to the killing of Tanya Denise Jackson, 26. Prosecutors do not yet have evidence to charge Dykes with the daughter's killing, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Dykes was arrested last week at his Florida home and extradited to Nassau County Wednesday.

Investigators said his DNA matched evidence found on Jackson's body. They say they collected a sample from him from a straw he threw in the garbage in Tampa.

"Tanya Jackson, known from the time of her death until earlier this year as 'Peaches,' was not the victim of a serial killer. We allege she was killed by the man she loved," Donnelly said.

"The technology used to reach a conclusion that he may be involved in this case, I believe, is the newer technology and it's very subject to scrutiny and challenge of New York state," defense attorney Joseph Lo Piccolo said. "He's a father. He led a life that many would respect in law enforcement, in the military."

Dykes, a retired Army veteran, is being held without bail.

Jackson was also a military veteran and had a child, Tatiana Marie Jackson, with Dykes, who was married to another woman, prosecutors said. Dykes was listed as her father on her birth certificate.

Dykes had been a military instructor specializing in anatomy, which means he knew how to dismember Jackson's body, prosecutors said. Her remains were found in a container, with the only identifiable mark being a tattoo of a peach. Investigators nicknamed her "Peaches" and called her daughter "Baby Doe."

Dykes is due back in court Jan. 16.

Another man, Rex Heuermann, has been charged in seven of the Gilgo Beach killings. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, has maintained his innocence.

There is no apparent link between Dykes, a Florida resident, and Heuermann.