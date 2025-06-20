Andrew Cuomo, Jim McGreevey and Anthony Weiner are all running for office again. Is 2025 the year of the political comeback?

Are voters forgiving, and are they willing to elect people who may have left office under a cloud?

This year, Andrew Cuomo, Jim McGreevey and Anthony Weiner are all trying to make a comeback. Cuomo resigned as governor of New York following allegations of sexual harassment. McGreevey left the New Jersey governor's mansion following public acknowledgement of homosexuality and an extramarital affair. Weiner resigned from Congress in a sexting scandal.

All three are back running for office this year, so-called "boomerang candidates," coming back for a second bite at the political apple. Cuomo is running in the New York City mayoral primary, Weiner is running for City Council, and McGreevey is seeking to become mayor of Jersey City.

"Voters can vote based on whatever they want"

They are running based on their experience, telling voters they have it what it takes in these difficult political times.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I'm running for the City Council. Arguably, the most qualified person ever to run for this office," Weiner said. "If people want to talk about my history, or they want to talk about something they know about my private life, that's fine. Voters can vote based on whatever they want."

"I don't even think necessarily they have to forget, but the have to forgive. They have to say, alright, you, for whatever reason, made a bad decision, ABC, but overall, we think you're competent, we think you're experienced, we think you're committed to the well being of the city, and we're going to trust you," McGreevey said.

"I think New Yorkers are forgiving people"

Political experts think they each have a shot, especially because voters all across the nation sent President Trump back to the White House despite his conviction in the Stormy Daniels case.

"I think New Yorkers are forgiving people, and they're willing to give someone a second chance," law professor and political analyst J.C. Polanco said.

Polanco says the members of the boomerang group is coming back because public service and the spotlight are hard to give up.

"I mean, it's just addictive, and there's no way you get it out of your system. And remember, in politics, timing and your name identification matters," Polanco said.

"To some degree, candidates don't get to choose what voters care about. And if someone knows something about me that they don't like, and they say, I'll never vote for Weiner, so be it. But a lot more people are saying to me, You know what? We need someone with guts and someone with experience. This is kind of that moment," Weiner said.

Cuomo and Weiner will find out Tuesday if voters are in a forgiving mood. McGreevey has no primary, so he'll have to wait until November.