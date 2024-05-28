Brooklyn man's family speaks after deadly NYPD shooting. Here's what they say should change.

NEW YORK - The family of a man who was fatally shot by police officers in Brooklyn this weekend is speaking out.

Andre Mayfield, 26, was killed.

His family spoke out Tuesday, condemning the way police responded.

What police say happened

Police say Mayfield approached officers while holding knives.

According to police, Mayfield was walking on Eldert Street near Central Avenue in near Central Avenue in Bushwick at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. He tapped the window of the police vehicle, and when officers got out, police said Mayfield had a knife in each hand, and allegedly charged at them.

Authorities said the officers tried to de-escalate the situation verbally before using their stun guns, and when those didn't work, they fired multiple shots, killing him.

"These are real weapons, folks. I don't know how to get this clear. These are real weapons. And you have to make a decision on every tool that's available to you. How do you try to disarm this person," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Mayfield's family speaks out

Andre Mayfield was fatally shot by NYPD officers in an encounter on May 26, 2024. Police said he came at officers with knives. Family handout

"He's such a sweet kid. I don't know what happened," grandmother Jackie Mayfield said. "His smile, his conversations. He was just such an uplifting person. If he had a shirt and you needed it, he would give it to you."

Mayfield's loved ones said he suffered from depression and mental health issues. They said a social worker should've been there, too.

"They know the language to use to de-escalate a little better," relative Nyale Jenkins-Mabry said. "I've never heard him to carry weapons."

Friends and family signed a poster Tuesday that read "Rest in paradise." They lit candles, and consoled the family.

"He's very funny. He likes to listen to Jackson 5, James Brown. He's usually in his own world. Doesn't really pay attention much to others unless you know him and call to him, he'd speak to you," Jenkins-Mabry said.

New York City has the B-Heard program, where health professionals respond to 911 calls when there's a mental health issue. In this case, however, there was no 911 call - Mayfield allegedly tapped on the window of the officers' vehicle.

CBS New York has requested access to officer body camera footage of the incident.