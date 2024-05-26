NYPD shooting in Brooklyn happened when man with knife allegedly charged at officers. Here's what we know.

Suspect shot and killed in Brooklyn had 2 knives, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police officers shot and killed a man who allegedly charged at them with a knife overnight in Brooklyn.

It started when the 26-year-old man approached the officers who were in a marked NYPD car on Elder Street near Central Avenue in Bushwick overnight, police said at a news conference Sunday morning.

Officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation

The officers, who had just finished responding to a domestic call, saw the man holding two knives and got out of the vehicle to verbally deescalate the situation, police said.

The man dropped one of the knives when the officers used their stun guns on him, according to officials.

Next, the man charged at the officers with the other knife still in his hand, police said. Both officers fired their guns and shot the man, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

"We try everything we can with emotionally disturbed people to deescalate, but sometimes it doesn't work out that way for us. Very tough night for these two officers and for the family of the [emotionally disturbed person]," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Entire incident captured on body camera video

The officers' body cameras recorded the entire incident and the video will be used in the investigation, NYPD officials said at the news conference.

Police also showed pictures of the two knives they said were recovered from the scene.

No details were provided on the domestic call the officers were responding to before the shooting.