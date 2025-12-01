Bronx man freed after spending more than 2 decades in prison for crime he says he didn't commit

A Bronx man who spent more than two decades in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit is now officially free.

A judge ruled Monday that the 23 years Andre Brown already spent in prison counts as his full sentence and he will not have to go back.

Brown, 48, was convicted of attempted murder for a 1999 Bronx shooting that left two teenagers badly hurt. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison and served 23. He maintained his innocence throughout, and in 2022, a judge overturned his conviction, saying his lawyer failed to show medical evidence that Brown had a leg injury and couldn't have run like the gunman. He was released after more than two decades behind bars.

Prosecutors appealed, and a higher court reinstated the conviction, saying the lawyer's decision not to use that evidence might have been a strategy, not a mistake. That ruling meant that, on paper, Brown still had 17 years left to serve.

Monday, the judge agreed 23 years behind bars was enough, and resentenced him to time served.

His family and supporters celebrated as he walked out of court, bringing an end to a long legal battle in a case Brown says cost him half his life.

"I have my wife here. I have my son, my beautiful daughter, and I'm able to be a father and a husband now. I'm able to really enjoy what it means to be free, to breathe fresh air. Just to be able to have love given to me again without the confines of a wall," Brown said.

"We didn't know which way this would go," attorney Oscar Michelen said.

Brown's attorneys said they'll continue working to clear his name completely.

Brown is married and has two children. He says he plans to keep mentoring at-risk youth and helping others reenter society after prison.

Brown says he can finally close this chapter and move forward with his life.